Nigerians hit Buhari, Osinbajo over absence at Late COAS Attahiru’s Burial

The absence of President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo at the burial ceremony of Late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and several others in Abuja today has drawn criticism from Nigerians in Diaspora.

Buhari and Osinbajo were no where to be seen at the ceremony leaving a lot of Nigerians surprised and confused as to why both leaders where a ‘no show’. Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri chided Buhari, writing on Social media;

“Sad that President Muhammadu Buhari did not attend the burial of the late Chief of Army Staff, (Lieutenant) General Attahiru. He was represented by his Defence Minister (Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd.). Attahiru died serving Nigeria. Buhari, who went to Paris for four days, could not go to Attahiru’s funeral for 30 minutes.”

Popular and Human rights activist, Inibehe Effiong also queried the absence of both leaders.

“I ask again, where is the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? When the occupant of the highest office in the land becomes so redundant to the point that he cannot attend the funeral of his Chief of Army Staff and other officers who died in a plane crash while on official assignment.”

“It is an indication that the country is leaderless. Buhari has become a mere mannequin. He is neither useful to the country nor to humanity.”

Popular social media personality and lecturer, Japheth Omojuwa tweeted; “If you can go to France, you can attend the burial of your COAS + others”.

POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that Attahiru and 10 others died in a plane crash on Friday in Kaduna state.They were buried at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on Saturday afternoon in accordance to Islamic rites.