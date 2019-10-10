Nigerian are reacting to yesterday’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raid of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Gusau and the carting away of four ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags suspected to contain money from the Zamfara office of INEC.

Here are some tweets from Twitter:

If you ask me , I'll say EFCC should be president and not APC, they're the ones fighting corruption here..



EFCC for president. — Màyówà òlágùnjú ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) October 10, 2019

@wealthdjoy “Use it to either palliate some of the d bad roads in that community or better still provide the villagers with potable water. Thanks.”

God bless You,👍 Nigeria must be great. — mike davidson (@mikedav63784630) October 10, 2019

@nvwole “The perpetrators will also join mouth and complain that the economy is bad. Some of you evil people deserve firing squad.”

@mohd_ks “Pay the ad-hoc staff their money first then remit whatever that will be left to govt.”

@Kabadiz “This is not bribe money..but money meant for ad hoc but they won’t pay them. There are many here in my state also.”

@TundeA01 “People are wicked in this country. And they will be blaming the president for any mistake.”

@Faithlandass “When money is discovered, then the person should be arrested and that’s only how your work can truly be applauded for.”

@Nwosupaul “Las las this discovery go be like Osborne gate and so many others begging for answers.”

@Hayo4love “It’s hard to believe sha! That amount in raw cash? Something is not right.”