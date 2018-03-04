Nigerians to force Buhari, Atiku into retirement soon- Garba

Just as Nigeria is getting set for the next year presidential election, some section of the youth in the country have called for the need to force some current politicians into retirement.

A presidential aspirant from Adamawa state Mr. Adamu Garba, who made this known over the weekend in Lagos, stated that it was high time Nigerians sent some politicians into retirement.

Garba, an ICT tycoon, stressed that the likes of incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar and other political leaders needed to be retired from active politics, noting that they have nothing or less to contribute to the progress of Nigeria.

According to him: “These people should be sent into retirement. Enough of us recycling leaders, who will add nothing to the progress of our nation.

“Buhari, Atiku and others, who are eyeing the presidential seat should understand that Nigeria has gone beyond analogue age. They needed to be retired so the youth can come to the centre stage,” he said.

While speaking on why he wishes to contest, Garba stated that he would strategically change the country from its current six geo – political zones into nine economic zones.

Adamu noted that Nigerians should see the country as a marketplace where buying and selling of goods and services can be done freely.

“We need to redefine the principle of the country and understand that if we make this country a marketplace, where people can buy and sell to each other freely, where there is a free flow of goods and services; I believe Nigerians would have more reasons to be happier and to stay stronger together.”

It would be recalled that the terrible state of economic condition of Nigerians has continued to make a serious mockery of various kinds of statistics.

On how to combat the protracted clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the country, Adamu, 35 years old and a native of Adamawa, said he would combat the clash by providing ranch for herdsmen and introduce a peace treaty which would be signed by herdsmen and farmer

In his words: “If you go deeply into the herdsmen and farmer issue, you would see that the root cause of this is economics. You need to make sure to create a pathway for the herdsmen by defining a ranch, concentrate them in ranches as they don’t need to be moving around. When you put them in ranches, make sure there is an availability of grasses and water”

He further mentioned that as an ICT expert, “I am bringing on board a manifesto that tends to transform Nigeria as one of the greatest nations of heart. For me, I don’t think you need to attain a certain age before you lead a nation.

“So long you have what it takes, there should be no barrier.”

If you look where the country is going, we need to come to gather. The structure is not working. Though I love my business and am doing well with it. but the condition of the country has call for attention” he said.