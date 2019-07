BB Naija Housemate, Tacha, is arguably one of the most talked about housemate in this season of Big Brother.

This is in part due to her popularity on Instagram before she went into the house. Tacha first made headlines after she tattooed Davido’s OBO symbol between her breasts. Since then, she’s managed to remain in the limelight until she went for the popular reality show.

Now that she’s in the house, old photos of her have been dug out and shared on Twitte