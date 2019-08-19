.Ex DSP has defended the cause of Igbos, says Lawan

.Attack an exportation of irrationality, affront on image of Nigeria – Omo – Agege

.Act reprehensible, sacrilegious – Abaribe

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, his deputy, Ovie Omo – Agege, Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe as well as the Senate Majority Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu have separately, condemned the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in far away Nurnberg in Germany on Saturday by some members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

The Daily Times recalls that Ekweremadu was invited to speak at the second annual cultural festival and convention organised by Ndi – Igbo in Nurnberg, Germany where he was attacked by the aggrieved IPOB members.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan unreservedly condemned the act which he described as shameful assault on former deputy president of the Senate, whose political career has consistently identified with and defended the cause of the Igbo people.

Lawan, in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, said: “It is incredibly absurd for anybody to blame the distinguished senator for the violent criminal activities in his home base, the purported reason cited by the mob for the bewildering attack.

“Sen. Ekweremadu, like all his distinguished colleagues in the ninth assembly of the Senate, is concerned about the insecurity and other challenges in that area and other parts of Nigeria. Sen. Ekweremadu has also been at the forefront of the patriotic efforts to find lasting solutions to the challenges.

“The barbaric attack on Sen. Ekweremadu at a forum to which he was invited to contribute to charting a course for the progress and happiness of Ndigbo debase our values as civilised people. It is most reprehensible and should be condemned by all right-thinking Nigerians”.

He urged the German authorities to identify those involved in the despicable act so that the law can take its course against them and further charged Nigerians to always reflect deeply and broadly before embarking on a course of action and advises the youth to ventilate whatever grievances they have along lines prescribed by the law and recommended by reason and democratic ethos.

The Senate President also urged Sen. Ekweremadu not to be deterred by the incident from his path of service to his people and Nigerians in general, but to take it as part of the sacrifice of leadership.

In his own reaction, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege said the violent attack on Ekweremadu is not only a dastardly exportation of irrationality, but an aggressive international affront against the image of Igbos and Nigeria.

In a press release issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga on Sunday, Sen. Omo-Agege expressed shock over the undeserved assault and called on law enforcement agencies in Germany to investigate and bring to book all those involved in the vicious attack.

“Sen. Ekweremadu honoured the invitation of patriotic Igbos in Germany who wanted him to deliver a keynote address at the event organised to commemorate the new yam festival, but some aggressively discourteous elements hijacked the effort to perpetrate a disgraceful assault that seeks to deepen the portrayal of members of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) as enemies of democratic norms and values in which the majority must always have its way after the minority must have had its due say in all matters.

“What they did is not only a violent assault against the good image of the Igbo race across the world but an aggressive attack against the traditional norms of a people known to be hardworking and respectful of meaningful contributions by leaders such as Sen. Ekweremadu.

“Such disappointing physical abuse also grossly disregards Sen. Ekweremadu’s democratic antecedents and his longstanding commitment to the cause of his people. But, as he has said out of the usual largeness of his forgiving heart, these people know not what they do.

“Such criminal attack, along with other anti-social attempt to accuse, condemn and lynch anyone remains utterly condemnable and illegal, notwithstanding whether it takes place on Nigerian or foreign soil as it is the easiest invitation to anomie,” Omo-Agege stated.

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, described the attack as reprehensible and utterly sacrilegious.

Sen. Abaribe not only condemned the despicable act, but said it smacks of utter ignorance of the prevailing situation at home with regards to what the leaders are doing in the circumstance.

“It is a brazen show of ingratitude to a man who has been at the fore front in the struggle for all that is good for the Igbo race,” he said.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the minority leader said he and the entire minority caucus in the Senate are appalled on the very nauseating attack on the revered ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu for no reason whatsoever.

Ekweremadu, he said, has given his all in standing for the Igbo race, particularly when “we stuck out our neck to arrange and stand for surety for the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“Obviously, this is not how to repay a man, an outstanding leader of men, an unpretentious Igbo leader who has given his all even going as far as deploying his means to arrange for the bail of Nnamdi Kanu, not minding the repercussions to his illustrious political career.

“It is unfortunate. The perpetrators of the attack should know that as Igbos, we respect elders and reverence our leaders. The unwarranted attack is not the character of the Igbo. This is un-Igbo.

“It is most worrisome and even inconceivable that the attackers will choose an auspicious occasion where our people are celebrating and showcasing our rich culture to exhibit such unbecoming and condemnable conduct in the name of agitation.

“No, that was not agitation, no right thinking human will identify with such behaviour. Yes, Nigeria is going through a horrendous phase, which is a fault line that her leaders, particularly we the Igbo leaders are engaging others to find a lasting solution to.

“Resorting to mob mentality and venting the spleen on our leaders rather creates a vacuum that will leave our people helpless and confused in the circumstance”, he said.

Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu condemned in strong terms the attack on the former deputy Senate president, describing the action of the mob as uncivilized, unacceptable and barbaric.

He noted that the only way the South East region can be prosperous is by embracing dialogue, peace and unity and to respect leaders at all levels.

Kalu in a statement issued by his media office urged the embassy of Nigeria in Germany, the German government and appropriate authorities to bring the perpetrators of the ugly incident to book.

He said “after watching a viral video of the physical attack on former deputy Senate president, Senator Ike Ekweramadu, I was not only disappointed but irritated and disturbed with the action of some members of IPOB.

“The assault on the senator is a slap on Igbo leaders regardless of age, party affiliation and religion. The perpetrators of the uncivilized act must face the wrath of the law.

“Senator Ekweramadu is not only one of the Igbo leaders but also a prominent Nigerian and as such should be accorded due respect by all and sundry at home and abroad.

“For the South East to move forward, the people of the region must embrace dialogue as a way of resolving pertinent issues and eschew violence.”

While appealing to Ndigbo across the globe to be law-abiding and good ambassadors of Nigeria, Kalu urged Igbo groups to educate their members on the consequences of social vices.

Also, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, has condemned the attack on Ekweremadu in Germany.

The group described the attack as shameful and disgraceful, calling on the German law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Chief Nnia Nwodo, the president general of the group, said in a statement that the assault on Ekweremadu by Igbos in Germany was dangerous for Igbo solidarity.

He said: “This violent, rude, impertinent, divisive and discourteous style of IPOB or IPOB-instigated miscreants is damaging to our cause. It strengthens the case of those who describe them as terrorists and weaken our case against the infringement of our fundamental human rights.

“Ekweremadu negotiated the sureties and securities for Nnamdi Kanu’s release on bail. He does not deserve this picketing and disgrace. A disgrace to him is a disgrace to Igbo race. Whilst I condemn the attack on our revered son and leader, I call on the law enforcement agencies in Germany to bring to book the perpetrators of this despicable act. It is un-Igbo. It is disgraceful.”