Nigerians come for Femi Adesina for comparing Buhari govt with Man City

Senior Special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has come under severe attacks from many Nigerians after he compared the President’s handling of the insecurity situation in the country to Manchester City winning the 2020/2021 English Premier League.

Adesina had, in his Facebook column, ‘From the Inside,’ on Friday, said Buhari’s tackling of the problems of Nigeria can be likened to Man City slow run culminating in it winning the EPL.

READ ALSO: I visit cells to ensure rights are not violated, says Lagos CP Odumosun

However, commenters on the article came after him with so much venom, with some saying while Man City has a world class and focused coach as well as talented and well-motivated players who turned the tides around when it mattered most, Buhari does not have what it takes to lead Nigeria out of its doldrums while his appointees also lack the team spirit to perform like the Man City players.

Some others believe that Nigeria is unlucky to have as its leader a President who is not only tribal and nepotistic, but one who does not have the focus to lead the country out of the doldrums.