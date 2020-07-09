‘Nigerians can’t be stereotyped as fraudsters following Hushpuppi’s arrest’

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that the recent arrest of some Nigerians in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for fraud particularly Ramoni Igbalode popularly known as ‘Hushpuppi’ should not be a yardstick in anyway to judge and stereotype Nigerians who are excelling globally.

According to a statement issued by Gabriel Odu of the Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa said that “Nigerians all over the world are known to be hardworking, diligent and determined and succeeding tremendously in their chosen careers wherever they are.

Lamenting that bad news travels faster, the NIDCOM Boss while citing the case of a Nigerian, Mr Ikenna Nweke who despite receiving commendations from Japanese government and the Police for returning a lost wallet with large sums of money and a Credit Card, the news barely made the headlines.

“Also while the news of Hushpuppy was trending, a Nigerian in Russia, Dr Chidubem Obi, graduated with a 5.0 GPA cleaning all established records in the University.”

She stressed that Nigerians unarguably are the most educated immigrants in the United States and are hard working, committed, determined and very successful in their career and professions.

While commending the FBI and the EFCC for tracking and tracing fraudsters, she stressed the need to allow the law to take its cause.

“Let us focus more on the positive things Nigerians in the Diaspora are doing than the few negative narratives that purportedly give Nigeria a bad image.

“Some Nigerians are working three to four jobs per day, yet acts such as those arrested for fraud are used to judge and stereotype them.”

Furthermore, she urged the youths to channel their energies to the path of honesty and integrity, and uphold high moral values stressing that one bad