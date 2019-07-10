At the first sitting of the committee on Monday July 9th, Senator Elisha Abbo clashed with Senator Oluremi Tinubu when he appeared before the Senate ad-hoc committee investigating his assault on a nursing mother inside a sex toy shop in Abuja on May 11th.

Upon his arrival at the senate room where he was to be questioned, 41-year-old Abbo refused to swear an oath and also refused to speak in the presence of journalists. According to him, the matter is in court and anything he says in front of the press, can be used against him.

Apparently angered by his stance, Tinubu said

“Distinguished, you just joined us. We have a procedure and we are also under law. You don’t come in here and dictate to us what should be done,” Mrs Tinubu told Abbo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member. You are on the other side now. You don’t tell us what to do…because we can suspend you,” she added.

Replying in anger, Abbo said

I will not sit here and listen to you threaten me with suspension. I am a senator like you. You cannot threaten me with suspension.”

Now, Nigerians are divided on the issue. While many believe Oluremi Tinubu was ‘arrogant’ and didn’t speak with ‘respect’, other are in total support of her modus operandi.