Nigerians are angry at Buhari’s govt, Okorocha says ‘poverty’ is reason 75%

Senator Rochas Okorocha of Imo West believes that the high level of poverty in the country is the cause of citizen disillusionment with the federal government.

As a result, Okorocha claims that the people are dissatisfied and disappointed with the political system.

On Tuesday, the lawmaker said this while hosting less fortunate Nigerian Muslims at his private office in Abuja, Daily Times gathered.

The former Imo State governor, said the APC-led Federal Government, must begin to take steps to address injustice and tackle poverty in order to restore calm.

“I will comfortably say 75 per cent are not happy at this moment. There is nothing productive that can come from this nation for as long as this alarming number remains unhappy. Whatever we can use to guarantee their happiness as a nation, we should do that.

“You can’t solve a problem unless you know the causative. The cause of our Nigerian problem lies in injustice and poverty and the quicker government moves to address the issue of injustice, the better it is for our nation to reduce the level of anger on the nation.”