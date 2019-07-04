By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has confirmed that some Nigerians were among the 40 people killed in Tuesday night’s attack at the Tajoura Detention Centre in Tripoli, Libya.

The IOM Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Franz Celestin, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, however, did not disclose the number of Nigerians killed in the attack.

An air strike was launched on the camp holding, with no fewer than 600 migrants and refugees- including women and children, were involved on Tuesday night.

Forty migrants were killed while another 35 sustained injuries according to the interior ministry in Tripoli.

Celestin, who said he was appalled by the incident, called for an immediate end to the detention of migrants and refugees in Libya.