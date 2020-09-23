Nigerian youths are Marlians with zero interest for national issues —DG NOA

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari on Wednesday said many Nigerian youth lack interest in National issues.

The Director disclosed to Daily Times at the stakeholders engagement on “Understanding the application of the freedom of information act beyond the frontiers of accounting and contract” held in Abuja.

According to him the agency has been in the forefront of exposing the provisions of the freedom of information (FOI) act to the citizens to enhance openness and transparency at all level of governance.

In order for the public to appreciate the provision of the act the agency has translated the act to 24 indigenous languages.

He said “We have so many information the agency’s website, YouTube and twitter page cause the youths are our target because of their availability on the social media platform.

“You barely see them sit to watch NTA or other TV stations or even reading newspaper. The only way you can deploy sources to reach them is through the social media”.

Responding to the agency’s progress towards enlightening the youths on FOI act and ensuring capacity building, he said, “National Orientation Agency could do better but unfortunately many Nigerian youths are marlians and prefer watching big brother rather than taking interest in national issues” he said.