Nigerian workers‘ll soon enjoy new minimum wage – FG

The Federal Government has assured that it will soon address the agitation for the upward review of the national minimum wage in a manner that will make workers and all Nigerians smile.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha gave the assurance on Sunday during his remarks at the 22nd Choir Anniversary of the Christ Apostolic Church, Living Water DCC Headquarters, Abuja, tagged “Bless the Lord, o my soul.”

Mustapha, represented by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the SGF, Mr. Olusegun Adekunle, said that the present administration was sensitive to the plight and wishes of the masses.

He said by the time the issue of the minimum wage would have been adequately addressed, the entire nation would be better for it.

“While this administration is determined to bring our nation to self-sufficiency and self-reliance, it is also sensitive to the plight and wishes of the Nigerian masses.

I assure Nigerians that the recent agitation for upward review in the national minimum wage will soon be addressed in such a way that not only Nigerian workers will smile, but the entire nation will be better for it,” he added.

Mustapha also admitted that Nigeria needs prayers and support of churches at this time in the nation’s history more than any other time, adding that while the government was working hard to address the nation’s challenges, the church should continue to assist with prayers.