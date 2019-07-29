Nigerian Women in United Kingdom (U.K.) have urged security agencies to nip the security challenges facing the country in the bud to enable Nigerians in the Diaspora to come home and contribute to the development of the country.

The women under the auspices of Elite Golden Ladies, U.K. and Ireland, spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone, through their President, Mrs. Nkechi Okezuruonye.

She said that the security situation in various parts of the country, especially kidnapping, could discourage most of them from coming home to assist government in moving the country forward.

“We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure adequate funding of security agencies, to put a stop to kidnapping, banditry, Boko Harram attacks and so on,” she said.

Okezuruonye said the group which is a social and non-religious group had designed an annual programme of events through which members assist the less privileged in various communities in Nigeria, but noted that security was important in achieving them.

“As a women group, we realised that insecurity has brought a lot of hardship on the people and we decided to create a platform through which we can join forces with the Nigerian government to assist the less privileged.

“We have been in existence since 2011 and we are a non-religious organisation, and we support worthy courses just as we have supported people with diabetes in Nigeria by partnering with the Diabetes Association of Nigeria (DAN).

“We stretched forth our hands by supporting the less privileged people at Hopeville Rehabilitation Centre in Uturu, Abia State and the diabetic patients at the Ukpor General Hospital in Anambra; we have also supported diabetes patients in Nkanu, Enugu State.

“The widows are not left out because we supported some of them in Lilu, Ihiala, Anambra State with financial and relief materials.

“We couldn’t have been able to render support to these diabetic patients and the less privileged people if we can’t come home; we have also supported Great Ormond Street Children Hospital in U.K., where we reside,” she said.

She explained that the group was able to support the less privileged through fund raising, donations and financial contributions of members who are disturbed by the living conditions of some Nigerians in their communities.

The philanthropist said the group’s next project would be to come home and sensitise Nigerians, especially women on the dangers of Fibromyalgia, a condition often accompanied by fatigue and altered sleep, memory and mood.

“Our next project is to come to Nigeria to create awareness and let people know how to manage or prevent Fibromyalgia, so, that is our future goal.”

Okezuruonye, who is also the founder of the group, noted that they were in the forefront of promoting Nigerian culture in U.K., with particular reference to the Igbo Festival and Arts and Culture, which she helped to organise on July 13 in London.