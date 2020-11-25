Nigerian Women Are Fronting a System of Change

Over the years we’ve seen the achievements of men paraded around leaving the ones of the women in the dust. The various contributions women have rendered to our societal growth and development, ranging from heights of politics to the tech industry, entertainment and societal change, are limitless.

We take a look at a phenomenal woman in the world of entertainment, MosunmolaAbudu, popularly known as Mo Abudu.She has been described by Forbes as of the ‘most successful woman in Africa’. Mo is the founder and CEO of Ebony Life which was launched 2013 and is the first Africa global black entertainment network. She is also a TV producer, talk show host, media personality, entrepreneur, human resource management consultant, entrepreneur, venture capitalist and philanthropist. Mo’s love for the African story being told the right way and to inspire the people brought about the birth of ‘Moments with Mo’Africa’s first syndicate daily talk show that brings to light the achievements of Africa and showcases the beauty. She was also named the first African to chair the 47th International Emmy Awards Gala by The International Academy of Television Arts & Science. Mo Abudu has successfully placed the Nigerian entertainment industry in the lime light and continues to push further.

Mo Abudu

While everyone is familiar with the male leaders who generate headlines, we have NgoziOkonjo-Iweala who is set to emerge as the new director-general of the World Trade Organization. She will be the first woman and African to be elected as the Director General of the organization. She also served as a development economist in World Bank, scaling ranks to number 2 position of Managing Director. She served as a two time finance minister in Nigeria as well as board member of several international organizations including Twitter and the Global Vaccine Alliance. Her career is filled with works on how she has a strong force in the combat of gender equality, commitment to poverty reduction and aid of marginalized people. She is the most recipient of the TIME Magazines European Heroes Awards in 2004 and has been listed as Top 100 Most powerful Women in the world and Top 3 Most powerful women in Africa by Forbes.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Due to deep rooted patriarchy, it was tough being optimistic about the future of women in Nigeria, but looking at the recent happenings in the #ENDSARS Protest and how women led this march. It gives hope not only to the future of women but the society as a whole.

Aisha Yesufu, one of the fore front soldiers in activism in Nigeria. She has led over a 100 protest marches in Nigeria as well as being the co- convener in the Bring Back Our Girls Movement and a strong voice in the #ENDSARS protest.

“You were seen as vulnerable

because you are a girl. During

our time, you weren’t even supposed

to have a voice even though it got

me into a lot of trouble then

I was good with it. [Speak up]”

She is also the founder of citizens Hub, a non-profit organization that seeks to build a solution driven and dynamic approach to building a financially independent, active and responsible citizen.

Aisha Yesufu

Tech bros aren’t the only ones making waves in the tech world, MoyinoluwaAdeyemi is the first Nigerian to be certified a Google Developer expert. She is an app developer, tech enthusiast and blogger. In her career, she has developed over 7 apps which have tackled heights from tourism to educational sectors. In October 2013, she developed a web application/android app that helps to detect counterfeit drugs in Nigeria called “Efficacy”. She developed this app at the National Softare Competition where she emerged as the 1st runner up. Her passion for increasing the visibility of girls and women in the tech world led her to start the first women Techmakers group in Nigeria at her university in 2013. As well as her regular host and organizing of conferences for the Google Developers group in Lagos. She is currently an android developer at “Off.Grid:Electric” where she’s part of a team working on an app that enables people in Sub-Saharan Africa to have access to clean energy. As well as a senior android Developer at ZOLA Electric working to create and affordable energy available to all.

“We want more women

with laptop bags”

Moyinsola Adeyemi

Daily Times reports that the undeniable works put in by the Nigerian women in order to create a monumental change in the society and put Nigeria back on track cannot and will not be erased. The popular saying “Behind every successful man there stands a woman” should be changed to “behind every successful society, lies a woman doing the work”