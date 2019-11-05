A 39-year-old Nigerian identified as Morado was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow Nigerian in Hennur, east Bengaluru, on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim was killed at his residence in Janakiram Layout, by his friend Samuel, 30, a BBA student with KNS College, near Hebbal.

Narrating the incident, Bengaluru police said that Morado, who was without a job, was miffed with Samuel for leaving behind his tiffin box at a food joint on Saturday afternoon.

The police also added that Morado was frustrated for staying unemployed for a long time which is believed to have contributed to him being short-tempered.

“Samuel and Morado were partying at a common friend’s house in Hennur from Friday night. On Saturday afternoon, Samuel took Morado’s lunch box to buy chicken from Africans’ Kitchen, a food joint in Hennur. However, Samuel forgot the lunch box at the joint and got the chicken wrapped in an aluminium foil. Seeing his lunch box missing, Morado, who was in an inebriated state, abused and slapped Samuel. Others intervened and pacified them,” police said.

According to the FIR filed, Samuel couldn’t forget the insult. He returned to Morado’s residence in Janakiram Layout in Hennur at around 3 am with a kitchen knife.

However, Morado did not open the door at first questioning why he came.

“Samuel couldn’t forget the insult. Armed with a kitchen knife, he rode back to Morado’s residence in Janakiram Layout at 3am and knocked on the door. Without opening the door, Morado asked Samuel why he’d come. Samuel is said to have asked Morado to apologise for having slapped him,” police said.

Neighbours told police they could hear Samuel and Morado shouting at each other around 3.30am.

“Morado then opened the door. Samuel stormed in and stabbed Morado on his chest and stomach,” police said.

Some of the neighbours alerted the police of the commotion but Morado had died by the time police arrived at the spot.

“Samuel was arrested from the place of crime in Morado’s residence after which he later confessed the incident on inquiry,” the police said.A thorough investigation and verification of statements are now underway.