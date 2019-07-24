By Our reporter

Based on suspicion that suspected militants killed two soldiers at Azagbene community in Ekermo Local Government Area, troops of the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army were said to have invaded the area supposedly in search of the killers.

In the process, the soldiers are reported to have razed some houses, in a bid to smoke out the suspects from their hideouts.

The armed suspected militants were said to have come in a speedboat on Monday night and opened fire on the unsuspecting soldiers.

Apart from two that were killed, one other soldier is said to be missing following the surprise attack, even as the militants carted away rifles belonging to the affected soldiers.