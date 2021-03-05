Nigerian society of Engineers holds capacity-training workshop for young...

Joy Obakeye

About 15 young engineers are to benefit from a partnership between the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Victoria Island (NSE-VI) Branch and the Naval Dockyard Limited, which seeks to hold Incisive training on enabling and enhancing productive short-term training in carpentry, welding/fabrication and electrical repairs.

According to the President of Society of Engineer, Engr.John Audu, the capacity building training for the young engineers was to make them world class engineers.

“The capacity building training on carpentry, welding/fabrication and electrical repairs for the young engineers was a world-class empowerment facility out there to boost their technical strength, and the testimonies have been amazing”

He emphasised that the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Victoria Island (NSE-VI) Branch commenced the first of a 3-part collaboration with the Naval Dockyard Limited to train young engineers and engineering undergraduates in the trades on February 22, 2021. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 5 trainees can be accommodated at a time.

According to him, the training commenced with Carpentry & Joinery and the next batch which will be on Welding/fabrication will happen between March 1 -5, 2021 as part of the NSE-VI engineering week programme while the last batch on electrical repairs will take place between March 8-12.

He specifically said: “Our training is to ensure that these young Nigerian engineers have the technical capacity, human capacity, equipment capacity and every other thing to ensure the successful operation that meet international standards.”

“NSE-VI is indebted to the Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Dockyard Limited, Rear Admiral K.G. Levi and his team for their unwavering support for our young engineers. NSE-VI is working on several other areas of collaboration with the Navy that will be announced in due course”.