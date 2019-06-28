…New capital will fuel commercial growth towards providing energy reliability to customers

Michael Ajayi

Nigerian distributed utility company, Arnergy, on Thursday, announced that it has raised $9 million in a Series A round of funding led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures with participation from the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries (Norfund), EDFI ElectriFI and All On.

Founder and CEO of Arnergy, Femi Adeyemo, said that the firm is excited to enter next phase its development with investors that share its vision of tackling the most pressing energy challenges across emerging market economies.

According to him, “We believe that energy needs in Nigeria have surpassed rudimentary requirements of low power utilization and our product offerings are solving for reliability and not just access.”

Arnergy’s distributed renewable energy systems harness the combination of solar power, superior storage solutions and proprietary remote management technologies to deliver scalable, reliable and affordable energy solutions that are tailored to tackle issues related to intermittency and grid unreliability.

Since launch, Arnergy has delivered over 2MW of installed capacity and over 5MWh of storage capacity to business and residential clients across Nigeria.

Arnergy’s market scaling ambitions, fueled by the influx of new capital, will include new business models and partnership opportunities, as well as consumer financing and channel expansion activities.

Targeted verticals for the company’s 5KW modular systems will include small businesses, healthcare, hospitality, financial services, agribusiness and education.

“Arnergy inherently understands the West African market and its need for power reliability,” said Carmichael Roberts of Breakthrough Energy Ventures. “Creating accessibility to reliable renewable energy sources is paramount to economic growth in this region.

With Arnergy’s technology, we can significantly decrease carbon emissions and it’s a model that can be replicated all over the developing world.”

“Access to clean and stable energy is a prerequisite for job creation and development.

Norfund is proud to support the expansion of Arnergy which will provide Nigerian households and businesses on a weak-grid connection with a cheaper, cleaner and more reliable power solution to meet their daily needs,” commented Mark Davis, EVP Clean Energy from Norfund.

“ElectriFI, EU-funded access to energy impact facility, is thrilled to join such a strong group of investors backing visionary entrepreneurs who will positively impact thousands of local businesses in Nigeria,” said Dominiek Deconinck, ElectriFI Fund Manager.

Speaking on the investment, Wiebe Boer, CEO of Shell funded All On, “This is a deal that is particularly exciting to us at All On as a Nigerian impact investor because it reinforces our belief that local energy companies like Arnergy

with innovative Nigerian technology and business models can attract investments from global giants like Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Norfund and ElectriFI, and are ready and able to compete on a global stage.

“According to Damilola Ogunbiyi, the CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA),

“I am delighted that Arnergy, a homegrown company and one of the market leaders for off grid energy in Nigeria has reached this milestone to raise capital from such an impressive group of local and international investors.

It is a validation of all the hard work the REA and all of our partners are doing to create an enabling environment for off-grid development.”