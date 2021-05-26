“Nigerian politicians are the ones giving guns to bandits” – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti has exposed those behind the bloody rampage by bandits. According to the musician and youngest son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Nigerian politicians are the ones giving guns to bandits.

In a trending video posted on social media, Seun stated that if Nigerians want banditry to end, all politicians in the country should write down a’ list of people they have given guns to’ so that the weapons can be retrieved.

”Politicians are the ones giving bandits guns in Nigeria. Let’s not act like we don’t know. If we want to end this banditry, all politicians should write down a list of people they’ve given guns to so we can go and collect it back. These are political thugs.”