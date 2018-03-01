 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nigerian oil exports to rise to 1.85m bpd in April

March 1, 2018

Nigeria’s oil exports are expected to rise to 1.854 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, loading plans showed on Wednesday.

The loadings, monitored by Reuters, compared with an initial plan of 1.694 million bpd in March, a slightly longer month, and would mark the higher bpd export total from Nigeria this year.

The country will also export a planned 95,000 bpd of Akpo condensate, loading programmes showed. Programmes for some smaller grades, such as Ebok and Oyo, were still pending.

Nigeria’s output has remained broadly stable in the past year, with few large-scale attacks on oil facilities despite a threat of renewed hostilities last month from the Niger Delta Avengers, one of the most destructive groups in 2016.

Grade         April       Barrels    March        Barrels
               cargoes     per day    cargoes      per day
 Abo           1           23,000                  
 Agbami        7                      6            189,000
 Amenam        3           95,000     4            123,000
 Antan         0           0          1            31,000
 Bonga         6           190,000    5            153,000
 Bonny Light   5           163,000    6            161,000
 Brass River   4           72,000     6            115,000
 EA            1           32,000     1            29,000
 Ebok*                                             
 Erha          4           127,000    3            92,000
 Escravos      5           158,000    6            184,000
 Forcados      10          262,000    11           248,000
 Okono         none        none                    
 Okwori        none        none       1            21,000
 Oyo*                                 0            0
 Pennington    1           32,000     0            0
 Qua Iboe      10          317,000    8            223,000
 Usan          2           63,000     3            97,000
 Okwuibome     1           30,000                  
 Yoho          2           63,000     1            31,000
 Total         62          1.854      62           1.694
                           (mln)                   (mln)

