Nigerian oil exports to rise to 1.85m bpd in April

Nigeria’s oil exports are expected to rise to 1.854 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, loading plans showed on Wednesday.

The loadings, monitored by Reuters, compared with an initial plan of 1.694 million bpd in March, a slightly longer month, and would mark the higher bpd export total from Nigeria this year.

The country will also export a planned 95,000 bpd of Akpo condensate, loading programmes showed. Programmes for some smaller grades, such as Ebok and Oyo, were still pending.

Nigeria’s output has remained broadly stable in the past year, with few large-scale attacks on oil facilities despite a threat of renewed hostilities last month from the Niger Delta Avengers, one of the most destructive groups in 2016.

Grade April Barrels March Barrels cargoes per day cargoes per day Abo 1 23,000 Agbami 7 6 189,000 Amenam 3 95,000 4 123,000 Antan 0 0 1 31,000 Bonga 6 190,000 5 153,000 Bonny Light 5 163,000 6 161,000 Brass River 4 72,000 6 115,000 EA 1 32,000 1 29,000 Ebok* Erha 4 127,000 3 92,000 Escravos 5 158,000 6 184,000 Forcados 10 262,000 11 248,000 Okono none none Okwori none none 1 21,000 Oyo* 0 0 Pennington 1 32,000 0 0 Qua Iboe 10 317,000 8 223,000 Usan 2 63,000 3 97,000 Okwuibome 1 30,000 Yoho 2 63,000 1 31,000 Total 62 1.854 62 1.694 (mln) (mln)