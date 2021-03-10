Nigerian Navy launches operation Ama JIJI — Daily Times Nigeria

The Flag officer commanding Logistic command, Rear Admiral Samaila Lassa has reiterated the Nigerian Navy’s readiness to protect all federal government assets in the Niger Delta region.

Rear Admiral Lassa stated this at the flag-off exercise of Ama JIJI 2021 organized by the Central Naval Command In Warri, Delta State.



In a bid to checkmate crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, sea piracy among other criminal activities in the Niger Delta region waterways, the Nigerian Navy has launched a helicopter, gun vessels, penal speed boats and positioned officers armed with current technology to ensure the federal government assets in the region are protected.

Real Admiral Lassa has also assured residents within their operational areas who are going about their lawful activities not to be scared at the presence of naval officers around them.

With this operation code-named Ama JIJI which is translated as cold water, the federal government assets in the Central Naval Command operational areas are sure of being secured.