Nigerian Music is more competitive now, but my work speaks for itself” – Feranbanks

By Mutiat Alli

David Oluwaferanmi popularly known with the stage name “Feranbanks” is a Nigerian Singer and songwriter, Feranbanks claims that despite the rising competition in the music industry he is up there as one of the best in the business.

The talented musician made a controversial claim about the current state of massive competition in the music industry and points out its healthy benefit and contribution to the growth in Africa music.

He goes ahead to insist that his work is amongst those making a difference in the music world.

“my work speaks for itself”, Feranbanks says when asked about the current competitive state of the music industry with the rise of Rema, Fireboy, Joeboy, Oxlade, Omah lay, lyta and the revolutionary work of Burna Boy.”

He went ahead to appreciate the current works been put there and talks about how difficult it is to put out a breakthrough song in times like these where the music industry is burning with talents.

Feranbanks stated that his work is also up there amongst the best.

When asked about what he thinks contributes to the competitive nature of the music industry and his strategy to overcome them.

Feranbanks talks up the role the internet is playing in the music awareness and how lots of artists are coming into the limelight with little or no help what so ever or any attachment to any record label.

“A lot of these young artists and even the old artist are using the internet to create massive awareness for their music.

“I also plan to use this medium too and put out great music that can be enjoyed by everyone. We all want to be at the top of our game in this current time where music is life, and the plan is to eat, drink and sleep music, which have been my life. So am making music that will make a difference and touch everyone individually and that is how I plan to stay relevant and remain up there among the greats”.

Feranbanks is out with a new release which he titled “Saro”, and he claims that the song will set the pace for greater things to come.