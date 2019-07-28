Our reporter

10 suspected bandits were on Saturday arrested by troops of the military spike operation also known as ‘Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue and Nasarawa states.

According to Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, the force commander of the operation who paraded the arrested suspects, the kidnappers were arrested in the Toto and Awe local government areas of Nasarawa State while five others were arrested in Benue State.

He said that one of the suspects was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with troops at Zaki-Biam in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State while an AK-47 riffle was recovered from him, while three out of the four suspects arrested in the Zaki Biam areas of Benue State were linked with the wanted militia leader, Terwase Akwaza (aka Gana).

The commander said another suspect was nabbed in the Tomata area of the state with a locally made rifle fabricated to fire 5.56mm ammunition, a standard ammunition for assault rifles, and explained that the pistol was as deadly as any standard assault rifle.