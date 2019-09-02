A Nigerian man who refused to share with his accomplices proceeds obtained from victims of a Love Scam was kidnapped by his countrymen in Batu Caves last Saturday.

The victim, aged 32, was said to have been kidnapped by six Nigerian men in two Honda City cars, but was rescued by the police following raids at two hotels, in Mahkota Cheras and in Selayang.

Gombak district police chief, ACP Samsor Maarof said in the raid in Mahkota Cheras, they arrested three men and a woman, while another two men were arrested in Selayang.

According to the police chief ,“All those arrested are Nigerians, aged between 21 and 35. The victim was found safe.”

He said the Nigerian who was kidnapped had valid travel documents, while the six who were arrested did not possess valid travel documents.

It was also discovered that the victim was kidnapped for refusing to distribute US$49,000, which they had obtained through the Love Scam activities.