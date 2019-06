Nigerian man dies 24 hours after bagging first class degree

A Nigerian man simply identified as Al Ameen, pictured above, died yesterday June 12th, one day after bagging a first class degree from the Bayero University Kano.

His friend, @Baffah16 who shared the sad story online, wrote’He graduated with first class yesterday and pass away today,may your soul Rest In Peace.

Allah ka karbu rayuwarmu while you’re pleased with us Ameen ya Rabbi How sad! May his soul rest in peace, Amen.