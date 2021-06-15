Nigerian Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing $300k Rolls-Royce

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Echezonachukwu O. Obianefo, 23, of Houston, Texas, United States.

His bond has been set at $50,000 and he is being held in the Harris County Jail in Houston.

Obianefo is the managing director of Osita Links and Logistics Group LLC, a transportation company. The freight transportation trucking company, which is owned by Mary Obianefo and is situated in Houston, was founded on April 8, 2021.

Echezonachukwu is accused of stealing a $300,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan from a friend.

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s office, the vehicle’s owner, whose name has not been revealed, is a Florida resident, according to conandaily.com.

It’s unclear if the car was taken in Houston or in Florida. The claimed offense was not committed on a specific day.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the first sport-utility vehicle built by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which is situated in Goodwood, West Sussex, England. It’s also the first all-wheel-drive vehicle from the company.