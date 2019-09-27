The Director Nigerian Legion, Morenike Grace Henry has disclosed planips to collaborate with well meaning Nigerians to provide affordable housing units for its members and private individuals.

According to a statement signed issued by the Ministry of Works and Housing, Henry made the disclosure at the 101st National Convention of American Legion in Indiana, United States of America.

While noting that this would increase the revenue base of the Legion, which is in agreement with the Nigerian Legion Act to acquire, establish and run agro-based industries, agricultural farms and estates in any part of the Federation.

She maintained further that this would also enhance the relationship between the non-military personnel and the Legion by providing essential amenities to the members of the public.

Speaking further, she thanked the people for standing by the military in the fight for our freedom, for preserving the country for ourselves, our children, and our children’s children.

Speaking earlier, the Vice President of United States, Michael Richard Pence said “those cherished ideals are really what the American Legion is all about and last year alone, the Legion helped more than 2,400 veterans find jobs, and the American Legion raised more than $1.4 million for VA hospitals, and donated almost 4 million hours of community volunteer service.

The Vice President further stated that “The American Legion is making a difference for our veterans, but the American Legion is not only filled with members who have dedicated their lives to serving this country, first in uniform, and now standing alongside our veterans, but this organization has also lent your voice to the cause of the American veteran throughout our land.”

Furthermore, Pence thanked Commander –in –Chief and the 45th President of the United States of America, President Donald Trump for his support to the course of the Legion.