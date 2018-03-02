Nigerian grassroots condemn NASS over rejection of power devolution’- Conference of Speakers

The National Assembly Thursday, came under a sledge hammer of Nigerians at the grassroots for failing to include power devolution in the list of items on the ongoing constitution amendment process.Chairman of Conference of Speakers of States House of Assemblies, Rt. Hon Abdulmumin Sumaila Kamba said the aggregate opinion of Nigerians at the grassroots was that the National Assembly has failed the yearnings and aspirations by rejecting the power devolution bill.

He said this while transmitting the resolutions of states houses of assemblies on the ongoing constitution alteration exercise to the Harmonisation Committee of the two chambers of the National Assembly on Thursday. The Conference chairman who is the Speaker of Kebbi State House of Assembly said the collated views of the people at the grassroots during public hearing sessions held in the states, revealed displeasure of Nigerians with the National Assembly for dropping the power devolution bill.

He, however, said there is an opportunity for the National Assembly to reconsider its position on the bill and put it on subsequent list of items to be considered in the next amendment process.We want the bill on devolution of power to be reconsidered and proposed in the next constitution amendment process”, he implored the federal legislative bodies.He said though the journey of constitution alteration has been challenging, he commended the National Assembly for providing the leadership role and guideline for state legislators during the process.

Reacting, the Speaker House of Representatives. Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara expressed personal disappointment in the state assemblies for rejecting local government autonomy.He said, the state assemblies might have their reasons and fear for turning down the bill, there is another chance for them to tinker with the bill in the next round of alteration.He appreciated the state assemblies for the courage and determination to consider the 15 bills recommended in the amendment, saying ” it is a demonstration of the independence of state legislature”.

He said” they are men and women of courage. If our democracy works in Nigeria, it means we are determined to make it work”. Speaking on the importance of legislature in democratic process, he said ” no government can fully be described as being democratic if it doesn’t have a fierce and fearless legislature”.

Chairman of the National Assembly and Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki said the conclusion of the process as evident in the transmission of the resolutions of states assemblies is the commencement of a process to deepen the nation democracy.

He expressed disappointment with Lagos and Rivers states of assemblies for not participating in the amendment process while he expressed hope that the two states will participate in future exercise.He said though there were areas of disagreement, the National Assembly will set in motion another round of alteration process. He disclosed that the Committee will soon swing into action by looking at gray areas, fine tune them and represent them in the next round of amendment process.

Saraki commended his colleagues in the 8th Assembly for the great feat in kick-starting the process which other assemblies preceding it failed to do. In his opening remark, Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Yusuf Lasun was optimistic that the constitution amendment will scale through at the Presidency.

He said “if you consider what goes into the alteration of the constitution since the inception of the 8th Assembly, we know definitely that we are going to get good response from the Presidency”.He said if the President could give assent to just one of the 15 bills, it is enough success story that the constitution would have been amended.

Giving kudos to the legislators at federal and state levels, he said “that shows that we are serious, that shows we mean business and that we know that for a country to develop, we must have part of our constitution reappraised”.