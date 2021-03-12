Nigerian govt apologises, says fuel price hike is untrue

The Nigerian government has apologised for the jump in petrol prices announced by the Petroleum Products Pricing Pricing Authority (PPPRA) on Friday, claiming that the hike was false.

Timipre Sylva, the minister of state for petroleum, said in a statement on Friday that the decision did not receive his or President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval.

He acknowledged that it would be impossible for the government to forego ongoing consultations with labor leaders in order to increase fuel prices without mutual agreement.

He urged Nigerians to ignore the false information while urging marketers to retain the current price.

“As you are all aware, the government has been consulting with organized labor for the past few months to find the least painful way to respond to the global rise in crude oil prices, which has inevitably led to an increase in the price of PMS.

It is unlikely that the government will abandon these discussions arbitrarily and behave in the manner indicated by the information under consideration,” he said.

“I’d also like to reassure you that the interaction with organized labor and other stakeholders will continue even as the estimates to arrive at a fair price regime are completed; all will be done in good faith, and you will be informed of the final outcome when it is ready.

“Until then, all marketers are strongly advised to retain the current pump price of PMS until this unfortunate knowledge becomes public. Those who wish to use this unfortunate disinformation to extort Nigerians should avoid the temptation, as the government has regulatory structures in place to protect its people.

“In conclusion, I would like to express my sincere apologies to all Nigerians for any distress and inconvenience caused by the unfortunate information.”

The ICIR had reported how the PPPRA announced an increase in the price of petrol from 186 naira to 212.6 naira per litre, contradicting a recent statement by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) assuring Nigerians that there would not be an increase in the price of petrol in the country.

The development has also sparked a lot of reactions from Nigerians on the social media, with many lamenting the effect that the increase would have on food prices and transportation in the country.

Others called for a protest, noting that the Buhari’s administration had failed the masses