Nigerian professional footballer Ahmed Musa turns 27-years old today.
The Al-Nassr player took to his twitter handle to wish himself happy birthday.
Happy birthday to Me🎂🎉🎊💃🙏 pic.twitter.com/Krj1zGZ5px— AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) October 13, 2019
Musa the first Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA World Cup match, after scoring twice against Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Happy birthday Musa
