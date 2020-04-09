D Africa, organisers of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive), has announced the postponement of their annual conference originally scheduled to hold this month.

In a statement made available they said, “The recent outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is challenging the world, including Nigeria with several new cases detected over the past weeks.

As a responsible organization, we believe this decision is in the best interest of everyone. We are thankful to our partners, sponsors, exhibitors and media friends who through the years make necessary preparations to support NECLive in various ways.

“For now, the NECLive organizing committee will continue to monitor national and global developments on COVID-19 and work on our plans remotely, whilst reducing or completely avoiding all non-essential physical meetings or gatherings.

A new date for the conference will be announced in due time.”