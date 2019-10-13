Amb Kayode Oguntuase, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Republic of Benin has said that Nigeria’s embassy in that country was never attacked.

Oguntuase debunked the rumours in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

“My office has been inundated with telephone calls regarding an attack on Nigerian embassy in Cotonou.

“There have been insinuations arising from a video clip now in circulation, claiming that the embassy was attacked by hoodlums,’’ he said.

The ambassador described the video clip as false and fake, saying, “the embassy is not under any form of attack’’.

He also stated that Nigeria’s embassy and its diplomatic personnel were safe and free from any form of danger.

“The Embassy wishes to state that this news is fake; the embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou was never attacked and the embassy is not under any form of attack.

“The Embassy premises and its personnel are currently safe, well protected and free from any form of threat or danger,’’ Oguntuase said. (NAN)