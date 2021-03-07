Nigerian duo Aribo, Balogun helps Rangers win first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years to end Celtic dominance

Rangers have won the Scottish Premiership title for the first time since 2011, ending Celtic’s nine-year dominance of the top-flight.

Steven Gerrard’s side secured the crown on Sunday when the Celts were held to a goalless draw by Dundee United at Tannadice Park.

The result ensured that they can’t catch their Glasgow rivals, who beat St Mirren 3-0 at Ibrox on Saturday to move 21 points clear of Celtic

That gap was cut to 20 with Celtic’s draw, but the Hoops only have six matches left to play.

The pair meet each other at Parkhead in the Old Firm Derby in their next match on March 21.

A Rangers statement read: “It’s title number 55 for the club – the most of any football club in the world – and the first in 10 years following one of the most arduous decades in the club’s history.”