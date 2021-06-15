Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage

A Nigerian man identified as Justice Ondaipe and his wife has welcomed a beautiful set of twins after 21 years of marriage.

A family member, Faith Elvis Ovie shared the good news on Saturday, June 12, said Ondaipe’s wife gave birth to a boy and a girl.

“Congratulations uncle, God is indeed wonderful. After 21 years of marriage, God has put a smile on ur face. God even doubled it. Twins, a boy, and a girl.”