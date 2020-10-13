Nigerian cities in throes of violent #EndSARS protests

By Chioma Joseph, Lagos, Rotimi Fadeyi, Tunde Opalana, Abuja, and Stephen Gbadamosi, Ibadan

A police inspector, Erin Ayodeji, attached to Surulere Anti-kidnapping Unit, and an unidentified passerby were killed during a protest to end FSARS in Lagos on Monday, Daily Times gathered.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in Lagos that two other inspectors were critically wounded during the violent attack on their unit. Adejobi said that the unidentified passerby died from a stray bullet from the protesters, while Insp. Ekei Joshua and Insp. Peter Agabi were receiving treatment at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

“The protesters came in their numbers with the intent to break into the station at our Surulere unit and free some of the convicted criminals.

“They were heavily armed with shot guns and fired shots at the officers on duty who were trying to prevent the incidence and uphold the integrity of the station,” he said.

Adejobi said that no arrest had been made yet but that investigation was ongoing and the perpetrators would be brought to book. He reiterated the resolve of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, to continue to maintain law and order in the state in spite of the unrest created by various protesting groups.

“Odumosu has called on all police officers to exhibit professionalism and continue to maintain law and order in spite of the ongoing public agitation towards the police.

“The protest has been hijacked by criminals who have taken advantage of the situation to breach the peace in the society. The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, just disbanded the SARS on Sunday, so the attack on the station was uncalled for,” Adejobi said.

The police spokesman urged parents and wards to monitor and keep a close eye on their children because anyone caught exhibiting negative behaviour would face the full extent of the law. Also, protesters barred motorists and commuters from passing through Lekki Toll Gate on Lagos-Epe expressway. The development led to several hours of gridlock as commuters and motorists on their way to work were on standstill while others returned home.

IGP Adamu had said a new policing arrangement to replace the now-defunct police unit would be announced in due course. He added that all officers of the disbanded SARS had been redeployed with “immediate effect”. The protesters demanded that the police authorities “carry out psychological evaluation and retraining of all disbanded SARS officers before they are redeployed.”

They demanded the “release of all arrested protesters, justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.” They also demanded “increased salaries for police officers as well as establishment of an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of police misconduct within 10 days.”

One of the protesters, who pleaded anonymity, said that the protesters were “demanding more than a mere disbandment of SARS but the immediate prosecution of officers found guilty of unprofessional conduct.”

“The IG only made an announcement but we want President Muhammadu Buhari to also give an executive order on this. We don’t want audio ban,” another protester said. A protester, who works as a studio editor, Abiodun Olawale, said the people were angry because the government had been paying only lip service to police reforms.

“This is the fourth time we are clamouring for the end of SARS and we will not relent until something is done. Even the report of the last panel to reform the police is yet to be implemented. How can we believe the IG now?” he asked.

A resident of Ajah, Justine Emejom, said he drove out of his house as early as 5 a.m. on his way to office in Lagos Island but he had to turn back after over six hours of gridlock and frustration.

“Despite efforts to maneuver through inner routes, following total standstill caused by the protesters, I had to drive back after I called my office to explain,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the government will compensate victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) killings in the state. Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance on Monday, while addressing the #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

He said that the compensation and other agitations of the protesters would be addressed amicably, and urged them to calm down. The governor, who read out some of the names of the people who were victims of SARS excesses, assured the youths that the government would get to the families and compensate them.

According to him, the voices of the youths have been heard, and the conversation should now be on the next step forward. Sanwo-Olu said that he would take their demands directly to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja by Tuesday. But President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja insisted that disbanding the Special AntiRobbery Squad (SARS) was the first step to extensive police reforms by his administration.

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina said Buhari spoke at the inauguration of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES), aimed at creating 774,000 jobs across the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country, Buhari also directed that all those responsible for misconduct or wrongful acts be brought to justice.

“‘I will like to use this opportunity to say a word on the recent genuine concerns and agitations by Nigerians about the excessive use of force and in some cases extra-judicial killings and wrongful conduct of the men of the Nigerian Police Force,’’ Buhari said during the event attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Engineer Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.

He said: “Disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people.

“We will also ensure that all those responsible for misconduct or wrongful acts are brought to justice. We deeply regret the loss of life of the young man in Oyo State during the recent demonstrations. I have directed that the circumstances of his death should be thoroughly investigated.

“Meanwhile, it is important to recognise that the vast majority of men and women of the police force are hardworking and diligent in performing their duties. The few bad eggs should not be allowed to tarnish the image and reputation of the force.’’

