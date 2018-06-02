Nigerian Born Belgian Dancehall Queen BDRA, set to release another album Summer Dra

One time popular reggae singer from Opoji, Esan central , Sandra Odiahi, formerly goes by the stage names, Sandra to later perform with the stage name BlessinDra, now known as BDRA.

The veteran reggae and Dancehall Queen announced her new upcoming single entitled Shubby ByeBye, to be released on the 2nd of June, the anticipated track will also be a tract listed amongs her upcoming album, entitled Summer Dra. “My return to the Nigeria music industry is almost to threat to some recording artistes” she said.

BDRA was (born on 27th November 1976) in Opoji, Esan central local government, Edo state (Nigeria) she was first famous in the late 90’s popularly for her music style (Ijeleghe vibes), It is a mix of traditional Nigerian music, Jamaican Dancehall and Esan highlife fused with chanted vocals.

BDRA has performed notable festivals in Europe and Africa.

Her hit single entitled “Quinpin” released in 2017, gained rotational airplay on various national and international radios. She subsequently

won a prestigious Afrobeats music Awards( ABMA ) for Best New Single of the year 2017, presented YOUNGBLIZZYRADIO