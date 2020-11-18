Nigerian baker gets engaged to client after baking viral cake

Nigerian lady known as @iam_chinko on Twitter got married to her beloved who is an architect that ordered a construction site cake that went viral from her months back.

In July 2020, the lady, a baker had made a beautifully crafted cake designed to look like a building site and revealed that an engineer ordered the confectionary.

Since 7am I enter site say make I hustle my normal 2k to take hold body. Engineer don order for materials but we still Dey wait for @DangoteCement to bring our cement come. Foreman just they para since morning because iron bender never come work for two days. E go beta sha !! pic.twitter.com/wt2o0BmVAZ — Drizzleberry Cakes Abuja (@iam_chinko) July 2, 2020

Three months after delivering the cake to him, @iam_chinko shared photos of her engagement ring and told her followers that the her fiancé is none other than the man who ordered the well designed cake.

So I said YES to the love of my life who is an architect and also the person who ordered the site cake below 👇🏽😊. Thank you @twittindeecee for bringing So much joy to my heart, beauty to my world and love to my life. I love you ❤️ https://t.co/cTE13sasaL pic.twitter.com/2Dj6GWywv5 — Drizzleberry Cakes Abuja (@iam_chinko) October 6, 2020

Internet users took to the comment section to celebrate with the baker and to congratulate her on her engagement.

@ad-eas replied in the comment section saying “Congratulations. Nice to see women mention who they said YES to for a change. Congratulations again

Congratulations again — AE (@ad_eas) October 6, 2020