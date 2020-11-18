Nigerian baker gets engaged to client after baking viral cake

18th November 2020
by Adaeze Enendu
Nigerian baker got engaged to her client

Nigerian  lady known as @iam_chinko on Twitter got married to her beloved who is an architect that ordered a construction site cake that went viral  from her months back.

In July 2020, the lady, a baker had made a beautifully crafted cake designed to look like a building site and revealed that an engineer ordered the confectionary.

Three months after delivering the cake to him, @iam_chinko shared photos of her engagement ring and told her followers that the her fiancé  is none other than the man who ordered the well designed cake.

Internet users took to the comment section to celebrate with the baker and to congratulate her on her engagement.

@ad-eas replied in the comment section saying “Congratulations. Nice to see women mention who they said YES to for a change. Congratulations again

