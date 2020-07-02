The Nigerian Army has released Victoria Idakpini, the detained wife of Lance Corporal Martins Idakpani.

According to the Punch, her release came after a human rights lawyer, Tope Akinyode, vowed to institute a lawsuit against the Nigerian Army over the unlawful detention of the couple.

This was nine days after she was held by the army because her husband slammed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, in a viral video over the handling of the Boko Haram terrorists.

The army proceeded to arrest his wife after she granted a media interview, calling for the release of her husband.

Sources told the Punch, she was arrested Tuesday midnight and spent nine days in the military guardroom where she was locked up.

Her phone was also confiscated.