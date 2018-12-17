Nigerian Army neutralises four Boko Haram terrorists as one soldier dies

One Nigerian soldier lost his life on Sunday, as troops of Operation Lafia Dole killed four Boko Haram terrorists and recovered weapons from them in a foiled attack on Maibukarti village along Maiduguri-Damboa. According to a statement signed by Sani Kukasheka Usman, a Brigadier General and Director, Army Public Relations, the terrorists came at about 5.00pm to attack the village but were engaged by the gallant troops.He said the troops were further reinforced and went on hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, while the Nigerian Air Forces provided close air support.“Unfortunately, one soldier paid the supreme price during the encounter with the terrorists,” the statement added.“The gallant troops recovered 4 AK-47 rifles, 45 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 5 AK-47 rifles magazine, 2 Motorcycles and 1 bicycles. Other items recovered include 1 Bandolier, 1 GSM handset, 3 SIM cards, an earpiece, some phone accessories, kolanuts, gloves and drugs. The exploitation continues in conjunction with CJTF,” Brigadier Usman concluded. Our correspondent