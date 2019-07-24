By Our reporter

The new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigeria Army Headquarters, Odogbo, Ibadan, Major Gen. Anthony Omozoje, has resumed office with a promise to contain all security challenges in the area.

The states under the division are Oyo, Osun, Ektiti, Ondo, Edo and Kwara.

While taking over from the former GOC Major Gen. Okwudili Azinta, Omozoje on Tuesday, Omozoje assured that officers under the division would be professional and responsive in carrying out their duties of protecting the nation.

He said officers would be on top of the situation to address all security challenges in the area, adding that only when the country is secured that the government can function well for the country to prosper.

According to him, officers are expected to give their best and shun nonchalant attitudes to justify the task given to them.

“The challenges and task still remain and I implore all to maintain key awareness of where we are as an army, nation and what we need, to keep moving forward. This requires that, you must not be routine officers but put in your best at all time to achieve success,” he said.

Earlier, Azinta, urged the officers to extend the cooperation given to him to the new GOC and praised the achievements of the new GOC who he said he had known for a long time, noting his ability to move the division forward.

“Team work is needed in the Nigerian Army to succeed. No matter how brilliant you are, you cannot succeed if you don’t carry along other officers,” he stated.