A woman who forced young Nigerian girls into prostitution, Jessica Edosomwan, has been named as one of the most wanted women in Europe .

The 18 women, according to reports were involved in the beating of another woman to death, a wife accused of shooting her husband in the head, a suspected gun-runner , international pimps and an alleged voodoo sex trafficker

Jessica Edosomwan wanted by French authorities was said to have been part of a gang of people smugglers who used a form of witchcraft known as ‘ juju ‘ to force young Nigerian girls into prostitution.

Operating in every major French city the gang housed in the girls in terrible conditions, charging them exorbitant rents, it is claimed.

The victims, who were run by an older woman known as ‘la Mama,’ were then prostituted on the streets.

The money they made was then sent back to Nigeria through an informal payment system known as ‘hawala’.

Edosomwan, 26, has been on the run since 2017 and could be in France, Belgium or Germany.

Dorota Kazmierska

Kazmierska is wanted by Polish police for the fatal shooting of her husband in January 2008.

The 44-year-old is accused of shooting him to the head with a Walter P99 semi-automatic pistol.

An award of 2,330 Euros is on offer for information leading to her conviction.

Renata Lorinc

Bank worker Lorinc is wanted for stealing money from the accounts of her clients.

In total she swindled 46,179 Euros.

She was found guilty in her absence in January.

Since 2015 she has been living in Connecticut in the USA.

Monika Rafaelova

Alongside several accomplices Rafaelova carried out a number of aggravated thefts and frauds against elderly women in food stores and shopping centres across Sweden, it’s alleged.

The gang would steal the victims’ bags or purses and shortly after withdraw money from their bank accounts, it’s alleged.

Elena Puzyrevich

Between 2007 and 2008 Puzyrevich ran a brothel in Caceres in Spain, in which nine young women from Russia were forced to work as prostitutes.

The 39-year-old sometimes met the girls herself when they landed at Barajas airport from where they were taken straight to the club.

Many of the girls were deceived about the type of work they would be doing in Spain and were made to pay off the debts they incurred travelling to the country.

One girl jumped out of a window in an attempt to escape and was hospitalised.

Puzyrevich was jailed for five years for illegal detention and determination to prostitution.

Elisabeth Gertrude Skarits

Skarits is wanted by Austrian police in connection with a massive real estate and rental fraud which allegedly saw her swindle around 4.2m Euros.

The crimes were committed between 2005 and 2008 when the 63-year-old was the managing director of a property management company.

Her last known location was a hotel in Klosterneuburg, Lower Austria, between June and August 2011.



