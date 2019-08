23 year old, Alexander Chuka Iwobi is currently the most expensive Nigerian professional footballer in history following the 40 million pounds (50 million dollars) Everton spent on signing the player.

The Premier League club Everton completed the move just before the deadline and announced shortly afterwards.

The former arsenal winger overtakes Super Eagles team-mate, Kelechi Iheanacho, who cost Leicester City 25million when he arrive from Manchester City.