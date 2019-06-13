Nigerian Airforce helicopter crash-lands at Yar’adua International Airport

A Helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force crashed-landed at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, Katsina State yesterday June 12th.

The incident which occurred at about 3:00pm was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

According to the statement, the crash occurred while the helicopter was returning from an anti-armed banditry combat mission in the Northwest Theatre under Operation Hadaran Daji.

Although details are still scanty, the NAF spokesperson says no life was lost. Subsequently, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed the constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The Force said it continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it strives daily to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.