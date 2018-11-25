Nigerian Air Force gives ultimatum to contractors handling projects

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has given eight weeks ultimatum to the contractors who are handling some of the 19 projects at the Nigerian Air Force Comprehensive Secondary School, Agbani, Enugu.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Abuja, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya, gave the ultimatum at the weekend during an inspection tour of the various projects within the expansive premises of the school,

He re-stated that any of the contractors who did not meet up with the deadline would have his project revoked.

“Where there are problems, I expressed dismay. Where there are shoddy jobs done, I told the contractors what is needed. And if he doesn’t meet up after the eight weeks, we will revoke the contract,’’ Abubakar said.

Asked specifically his impression after the inspection of the projects, he said: “I am impressed but not quite impressed in the sense that most of the projects, I consider them ongoing.

“But so far so good the ones that have been completed, they have been fairly completed and because when I came initially, the structures were in a very dilapidated state. So I can see a remarkable shift from what I’ve seen the last time and now.”

However, he explained that every contract awarded by the Nigerian Air Force usually had a completion period of six months, though depending on the complexity of the project.

“We’re looking at maximum of eight weeks; we expect both the supply aspect, like the furniture, the issue of IT facilities, and other infrastructure materials as well as the construction aspect should be completed.”

According to him the Air Force henceforth will conduct more oversight on the projects to make sure we will get value for our money so that at the end of the day, the children will have atmosphere conducive for learning.

He said the Nigerian Air Force had made its secondary schools next to none in the country with the provision of necessary infrastructure, leaning equipment, training and re-training of the human capacity (teachers), and compulsory vocation subjects to enable the student acquire a useful skill that could ensure self-sufficiency.

“If you look at our schools, we have provided the necessary environment in virtually all our schools. What is happening in Enugu is happening in Lagos, Ibadan.

Last year, we looked at Kaduna where we had a day school but now we have made it a boarding school. Even Jos, we are improving on both the infrastructure, the learning that is the human capacity, the teachers.

“It is part of school syllabus that you must take one vocational subject or course so every child is encouraged to do so; every school is taking courses like fishery, electrical course, carpentry. What we require now in this country is the vocational courses,” he explained.

It was gathered that the four contractors handling the various projects were drawn from the Ministry of Defence, but the sum of the contract was not disclosed to newsmen.

The projects included the Commandant’s house, Corpers’ lodge, JSS1 Class rooms, Boys’ hostel, drainages, 10,000 litre capacity overhead water tank, culverts, solar power, dining hall, 919 perimeter fences, among others.