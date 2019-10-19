The Nigerian Air Force has released a video of an attack on some Boko Haram terrorists (BHTs) in a meeting venue at Ngoske in Borno State by the Air Force (ATF) of operation Lafiya Dole.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“According to Ibikiunle, the Airforce Task Force(ATF) of Operation Lafiya ole has obliterated a Boko Haram Terrorists meeting venue and nuetralized several of their fighters at Ngoske on the fringes of the Sambisa.

The PRO Director added that, “the attack which was executed on Friday was achieved by successive days of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions,aimed at identifying locations housing the BHTs’ leadership as well as their rendezvous position.”

On describing how the attack went, “he said the intelligence derived from the ISR missions led to the designation of 2 buildings within Ngoske that served as assembly areas for the terrorists from where they launch attacks against own troops postion and innocent civilians.

Accordingly, the ATF detailed its ground attack aircraft to engage the hideout, scoring devastatingly accurate hits which led to the complete destruction of the 2 buildings as well as the neutralization of several terrorist.” He noted.

Consequently, Ibikunle added that, “the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces,will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.”

VIDEO BELOW: