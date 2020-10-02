Nigerian Agbani Darego appears on google search engine as ‘most ugliest miss world’

Nigerian model and beauty queen, Chief Agbani Darego, MFR who was crowned Miss World in 2001 has been tagged by google as the ugliest miss world.

Agbani was the first indigenous African to win Miss World, she was the only contestant to wear a modest maillot as opposed to a revealing bikini during the swimsuit competition, Daily Times.

Daily Times reports that Agbani Darego succeeded Indian Priyanka Chopra.

See reactions;



No fuckibg way ! She was a. Gorgeous and b. As I actually had the pleasure of spending time with her a sweet, lovely person — Keith Richards (@Outsiderinside1) October 2, 2020

I'd ordinarily not have read much into this, but pple have so many ways of manifesting racism and colorism. Even big institutions, that should be more openminded, are accomplices in these ills.



Shame on them. — Владймир Ильйц Ульяноь (@OluwafemiMaduka) October 2, 2020