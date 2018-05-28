#NigeriaMourns: Over 20,000 killed by Boko Haram & Fulani Herdsmen

Nigeria is, today, a focal point of global terrorism activities. Through a series of callously designed and devilishly executed bloodletting operations, unrivalled in the annals of the country, the sect has thrown the country into protracted volatility.

To underline its wide acclaim as a globally recognised terrorist body, the sect was designated by the U.S. Department of State as a terrorist organisation in 2013. In the first half of 2014, Boko Haram killed more than 2000 innocent and hapless civilians, in about 95 attacks. In the last three years, more than 3000, people have lost their lives as a result of Boko Haram operations. A recent research claimed that Boko Haram attacks have left at least 12,000 people dead and 8,000 crippled in the last three years while hundreds of thousands have fled their homes for the fear of the insurgents. Presently, over 260 secondary school girls, kidnapped in a most notorious manner, from their school in Chibok, Borno State, have been in the den of the Boko Haram sect for well over 200 days.

As the nation continues to grapple with the arduous task of containing the activities of Boko Haram, out of the blues came yet another menace of a different kind, but with an equally potent capability to coldheartedly waste human lives.

Despite the loud hue and cry across the land over the mindless killings, the ravaging Fulani herdsmen added salt to the injury, the killings and bloodlettings have continued unabated. Not even the presence of a president in a state could enforce the sheathing of the swords. And lives continue to be wasted by these herdsmen. From Benue, through Taraba, to Nasarawa, up to Adamawa, Plateau and down to Delta, Ebonyi, Kogi etc., these herdsmen are still shoving people -Even when President Muhammadu Buhari was yet in Plateau State, the herdsmen did not observe any holiday from the killing field, which they have reduced Nigeria to. They were killing in Plateau villages while PMB was addressing residents in Jos.

Sadly, this is the Nigeria we live today, “this is Nigeria, Police stations close by 6 for security reason”.