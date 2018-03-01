#NigeriaDecides2019: Group warns FG about arms proliferation

The Federal Government has been asked to immediately tackle the proliferation of arms among suspected herdsmen in the country to forestall their being used to frustrate the 2019 elections.

According to a group, Cultural and Societal Value for Development Initiative (CSVDI) failure of government to handle the issue might prove fatal as Nigeria moves towards another general election.

“If prompt action is not taken, we wait to host war-some resistors of free and fair election in the nation; sufficient are the local thugs” the group said in a statement issued in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The statement signed by the group’s Secretary, Jide Olaoye also warned against the recourse to cattle colonies as a way out of the violent clashes between herdsmen and farmers, saying government should rather allow individual herdsmen to pursue their businesses as allowed by law.

The group said it was worried over the apparent failure of government and security agencies to respond timely to available intelligence on possible attacks by herdsmen given that residents of Kwara state are also exposed to the herdsmen menace in various dimensions.

Excerpt from the statement reads: “We have observed very meticulously the ongoing events in our dear nation and particularly in Kwara, where many farmers’ lives and properties have been wasted by bloodcurdling cattle Fulani herdsmen; many subsistent farmers have been killed and their crops fed to the cows; some big time farmers as well have lost everything they invested on to the Fulani herdsmen in their communities.

“The recent development where the Fulanis that used to be sweet co-dwellers suddenly exchanged their simple outfit with sophisticated weapons to invade, terrorise, kill and maim citizens on their own father land is most disheartening.

“As if this is not enough, the leaders that the people of Nigeria voted into power to provide security for lives and properties sit hands to the jaw and face turned away while mayhem is unleashed on innocent people in their own father land by the Fulani herdsmen. Except during the unfortunate civil war, Nigeria has never bathed in the blood of her citizens as we have it perpetrated by the Fulani herdsmen who are supported at least by the silence of security agents and the power that be.

“It is gross ungodliness to trade away the lives of human beings in favour and protection of venerated cows.

“The mere suggestion of the cattle colony by the Government is a betrayal of the mean mindedness of the perpetrators. These are trying to impose a foreign ethnic and traditional occupation on others in their own father land. The memory of the exertion of the British colonial masters will be more tolerable than migrating from that black cloud of servitude through the snags of neo-colonialism era to a cow-colonialism and feudalism.

” But for how long will a people realize that no tribe reserves the monopoly of violence? Things should not be left till people rise up to protect themselves. If this is allowed to happen, no tribe will have an easy ride. The outcome of the civil war is a good test dose. We don’t want a repeat of that evil.

“We wonder how suddenly cow business becomes so great a main stay of the economy of the nation that a people’s head, land, fate and faith will have to be sacrificed for it. The truth is that even other tribes can rear cattle successfully.

“The Fulanis should realise that pig farmers too deserve pig colony in the North. Why should human blood be shed for soulless creatures like cow that ends up on the dining table?

“The suspicion is high that the Fulani is seizing the opportunity of chance in the ruler ship of the nation to perpetrate imperialistic agenda. It is as if they only disbanded the Boko Haram to splash them over the country and to make them instruments of electoral bottle neck this season.

“Our recommendation: The government should rise squarely to meeting force with the cattle rustlers in the same capacity as against Boko Haram and the militants in some parts of the county. The musicians of the Python dance should move to the stage to play same music for the Cow Fulani Herdsmen to dance.

“The government should respect the principle of economic privatization: provide a free and secure atmosphere for all occupations and leave the operators to negotiating their existences in their locations of operation.

“The various states’ security intelligence needs to be overhauled. It is as carrying out the instruction of powers that be when a Governor raises an alarm of warning that attack loomed and the law enforcement agents only waited until it happened. It is common sense that this is a government supported program. This dirty hand needs to be washed clean.

“This NGO is particularly concerned about Kwara State because we are a parting area between the south and the Northern regions. We require a sustained peace in this land of harmony.”