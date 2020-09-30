Nigeria@60: We’re commitment to Nigeria’s democratic development — APC governors

By Tunde Opalana

As the nation celebrates 60 years of independence, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have reaffirmed their commitment to democratic development, Daily Times gathered.

The governors’ body, Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) in an independent message Wednesday commended Nigerians for their resilience in keeping the nation together.

The PGF chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu in the message greeted President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders for their belief in the oneness of the country.

He said “on this auspicious occasion of the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) wishes to join President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, all our revered leaders – traditional, religious, organised private sector, labour, civil society, women, youth, persons with disabilities, political leaders across all our political parties – and indeed all Nigerians to celebrate this historic day.

“We in particular commend and congratulate the Nigerian people for their resilience and faith in a united democratic Nigeria.

“Sixty years of independence and nationhood were years with moments of rasping experiences. Coming out of these years as a united country gives us all the reasons for celebration, most especially because we are today emerging as a stable democracy having been in our Fourth Republic for twenty years now with six successful general elections.

“Therefore, emerging as a stable democracy, we can say with confidence that the growing confidence of our people to our fledgling democratic system of governance is indisputable.

“As Governors elected on the platform of our party, APC, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles that democratic governance should lead to improved welfare for the mass of our citizens.

“This imposes a responsibility on all elected representatives to work for policies that promote the wellbeing of citizens. Guided by the manifesto of our party, since 2015, our governments in all our states controlled by the APC and at the Federal level have remained focused, implementing pro-people initiatives across all sectors.

“On this occasion of our 60th Independence Anniversary, we want to specially celebrate our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, for being a source of indiscriminate leadership at this point in our national life.

“At a time when partisan affiliation is expected to influence political choices both with respect to government initiatives, beneficiaries and location, President Buhari is providing indiscriminate leadership ensuring that all Nigerians from all parts of the country irrespective of all our differences receive equal treatment.”

The PGF said under the leadership of President Buhari, Nigerian politics is being refined to ensure indiscriminate development of all parts of the country, adding that the President is inspiring all of APC members to change the political culture especially in relations to electoral contests. The governors appealed to all politicians and parties to embrace the new political culture in Nigeria.

“We are proud of our accomplishments as a democratic country and as a political party and hereby restate our commitment to make all our states models of good governance with records of rapid human development and progress founded on the principles of social democracy in line with provisions of our party constitution and manifesto.

“We shall continue to take all the necessary steps to roll out programs in our states that will facilitate the development of synergy, experience sharing and collaboration”, said Governor Bagudu.

