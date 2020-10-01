Nigeria@60: Notable events in Nigeria’s history from 1960 till date

As Nigeria marks its 60th anniversary, Daily Times has gathered a timeline of events that have occurred from 1960 till date.

1960 The period of nationalism and decolonization ended and in 1 October, Nigeria gained independence from Britain under Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa and President Nnamdi Azikiwe.

1963 In 1 October, Nigeria severed its remaining ties to Britain, marking the birth of the Nigerian First Republic.

1964 -1 December,National parliamentary election.

-SAFRAP and AGIP receive offshore oil licenses.

1965 Elections held in Western Region.

Refinery completed at Port Harcourt; owned 60% by Federal Government, 40% by Shell

1966 15 January, a military coup deposed the government of the First Republic. Balewa, Premier of Northern Nigeria Ahmadu Bello, and Finance Minister Festus Okotie-Eboh, were assassinated.

16 January, the Federal Military Government was formed, with General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi acting as head of state and Supreme Commander of the Federal Republic.

23 February, Isaac Adaka Boro declared the secession of the “Niger Delta Republic”. The secession was crushed by Ojukwu and 159 men were killed.

29 July, a counter-coup by military officers of northern extraction deposed the Federal Military Government. Aguiyi-Ironsi and Adekunle Fajuyi, Military Governor of the Western Region, were assassinated. General Yakubu Gowon became President.

1967 Killings of people of Eastern Nigerian origin claimed the lives of many thousands mostlyChristian Igbo people.This was carried out by the Muslim Hausa and Fula people. This triggered a migration of the Igbo back to the East.

27 May, Gowon announces further subdivision of Nigeria, into twelve states. These include subdivision of the Eastern Region which will undermine its political power.

30 May, Nigerian-Biafran War: General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Military Governor of Eastern Nigeria, declared his province an independent republic called Biafra.

1970 8 January, Ojukwu fled into exile. His deputy Philip Effiong became acting President of Biafra

15 January, Effiong surrendered to Nigerian forces. Biafra was reintegrated into Nigeria.

1971 Nigeria joins Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

1973 22 January, a plane crashed in Kano, Nigeria, killing 176 people.

1975 29 January, General Yakubu Gowon was overthrown in a bloodless coup. General Murtala Mohammed became Head of State.

1976 13 February, Mohammed was assassinated on his way to work. His deputy, Lieutenant-General Olusegun Obasanjo, became Head of State and set a date to end military rule.

1979 Shehu Shagari won election to the Executive Presidency of the American-style Second Republic.

1 October, Shagari was sworn in as President.

1983 Shagari won reelection.

31 December, Shagari’s government was ejected from power in a palace coup, marking the end of the Second Republic. General Muhammadu Buhari became Head of State and Chairman of the Supreme Military Council of Nigeria.

1984 17 April, the Buhari regime promulgated Decree No. 4, the “Public Officer’s Protection against False Accusation” Decree, which made it an offence to ridicule the government by publication of false information.

1985 Buhari was overthrown in a palace coup. General Ibrahim Babangida became Head of State and President of the Armed Forces Ruling Council of Nigeria.

1990 Middle Belt Christian officers, led by Major Gideon Orkar, attempt to overthrow Babangida in an unsuccessful coup.

1992 Two political parties, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the National Republican Convention (NRC) ware established by Babangida in an attempt to return to civilian rule.

1993 12 June, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola won a presidential election. Babangida annulled the results.

26 August, Babangida stepped down due to pressure from the Armed Forces Ruling Council. Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan assumed power as Interim Head of State.

17 November, Shonekan was forced to resign from office. Defence Minister Sani Abacha became Head of State and established the Provisional Ruling Council of Nigeria.

1995 The Abacha administration arrested Obasanjo for allegedly supporting a secret coup plot.

10 November, Human and environmental rights activist Ken Saro-Wiwa was hanged with eight others.

1998 8 June Abacha died from a heart attack. Abdusalami Abubakar became Head of State and Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council of Nigeria and lifted the ban on political activity.

15 June, Obasanjo was released from prison.

1999 10 February, Obasanjo was elected President.

29 May Obasanjo was sworn in, ushering in the Fourth Republic.

19 December, Obasanjo ordered the Nigerian Armed Forces to raid the town of Odi in the Niger Delta, in response to the murder of twelve policemen by local militia.

2000 27 January, Sharia was established in the predominantly Muslim state of Zamfara.

May, Religious riots erupted in Kaduna over the implementation of sharia.

5 June, the Obasanjo administration established the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to tackle human and ecological issues in the Niger Delta region of Southern Nigeria.

2002 Religious riots erupt over the Miss World pageant due to be hosted in Abuja.

10 October The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled against Nigeria in favor of Cameroon over the disputed oil-rich Bakassi peninsula territory.

2003 April Obasanjo won reelection as President.

29 May Obasanjo was sworn in for a second term as President.

2004 Obasanjo declared a state of emergency in response to the eruption of ethnoreligious violence in Plateau State.

2006 16 May, the National Assembly of Nigeria voted against a Constitutional amendment to remove term limits.

13 June Obasanjo met with Cameroonian President Paul Biya and Secretary General of the United Nations Kofi Annan in New York City to resolve a dispute over Bakassi.

1 August Nigerian troops began to pull out of Bakassi.

March through August Several buildings collapse in Lagos killing 27 people.

2007 15 March, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the names of twenty-four approved candidates for the presidential elections.

21 April Umaru Yar’Adua, Governor of Katsina State, was elected President of Nigeria.

2009 23 November, President Umaru Yar’Adua travels to Saudi Arabia to receive treatment for a heart condition. This inspires a constitutional crises and calls for him to step down as he was deemed unfit to continue in power.

2010, 5 May Umaru Yar’Adua, President of Nigeria pronounced dead after a long illness. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who was already the Acting President at that time succeeds him. The Government of Nigeria declares seven days of mourning.

1 October Nigeria celebrates the Golden Jubilee of her independence (50 years). However, the celebrations are hindered by two car bombings close to the Eagles’ Square in Abuja, where the elite had gathered to celebrate the golden jubilee.